Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.48 and last traded at C$20.36, approximately 17,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 82,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th.

