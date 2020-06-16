BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aecom were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

