BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

