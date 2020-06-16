BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Insperity by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $6,642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 47.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

