BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Belden worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Belden by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

BDC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

