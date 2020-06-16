BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $837,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apache were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,397 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apache by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

