BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $904,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $63,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.