BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $922,000 Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 127,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period.

SC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

