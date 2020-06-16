BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 40,656 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 579.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Yeti were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,193,075 shares of company stock valued at $399,822,895. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.93. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

