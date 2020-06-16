BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 303.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 343,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $355,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

