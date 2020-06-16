BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 59,444 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $551,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,427.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $113.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

