BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($47.75) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.18 ($47.40).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €35.58 ($39.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.70. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

