BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,206,148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

