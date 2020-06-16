Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.