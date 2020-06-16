Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 76,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 128,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.51 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

About Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

