Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $98.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

