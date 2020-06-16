Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

BWB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

