Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.26.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.