Brokerages Anticipate Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Announce ($0.21) EPS

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.21) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 36 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNJN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Finjan in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Finjan stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Finjan has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $48,332.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finjan stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Finjan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

