Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $82.42

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

