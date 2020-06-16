Brokerages Set Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) PT at $35.67

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

MDP stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $736.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter. Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

