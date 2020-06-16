Brokerages Set Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) PT at $49.13

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -292.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

