Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $190.47

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

