Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BRKL stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

