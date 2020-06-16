Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.48. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

