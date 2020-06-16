BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.07

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.07 and traded as low as $48.14. BRP shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 296,716 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.8900003 EPS for the current year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

