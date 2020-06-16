Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $13.17. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,890,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $152.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

