Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $90.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock worth $16,756,645. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $103,594,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.