Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News coverage about Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canada One Mining earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Canada One Mining’s score:

Get Canada One Mining alerts:

CVE:CONE opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. Canada One Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.05.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.