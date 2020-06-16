Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 21,977 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 547.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

