Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 241,300 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.32% of Antero Resources worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

