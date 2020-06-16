Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 27,400 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $17,020,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

AA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

