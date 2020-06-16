Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,760 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

