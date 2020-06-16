Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

BLUE opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

