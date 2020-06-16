Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $684,000 Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 335.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $64,292,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,091 shares of company stock worth $2,480,634 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,365.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.