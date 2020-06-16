Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $693,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 991.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $9,572,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.