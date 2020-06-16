Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $710,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5,953.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE M opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.