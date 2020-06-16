Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $525,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.34 and a 200 day moving average of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.80 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

