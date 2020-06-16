Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $16,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 421.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $9,581,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

