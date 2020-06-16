Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 220.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

