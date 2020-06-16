Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colfax were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 940.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other Colfax news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

