Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 152,575 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,575 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,431,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.