Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,400 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,266 shares of company stock valued at $34,239,749. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $200.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.