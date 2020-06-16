Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 42,700 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.