Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,252 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.