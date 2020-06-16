Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

