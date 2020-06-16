Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

