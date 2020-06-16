Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.48

Capita PLC (LON:CPI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.48 and traded as low as $37.14. Capita shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 15,449,261 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.57) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 84 ($1.07) to GBX 74 ($0.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 35 ($0.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.43 ($0.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.39 million and a PE ratio of -10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.48.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

