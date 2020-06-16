Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital Financial earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CPFH stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. Capital Financial has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $901.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $500,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.34.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc, a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services.

