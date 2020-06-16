Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 14th total of 113,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

